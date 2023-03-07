Tripura Human Rights Organization (THRO) has decided to produce the list of political violence victims in the state before the Supreme Court and High Court.

Addressing a press conference this evening, THRO state president and eminent lawyer of Tripura Purushottam Roy Barman said that the Election Commission has promised that after the announcement of the results, measures will be taken to ensure that no kind of political violence is organized.

“But ever since the election results were announced, there has been continuous violence. So far more than 1000 violence have taken place”, said Roy Barman who also contested independently in the recently held election from 7 Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

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Roy Barman said that THRO has decided to record the statement of the victims of political violence and bring it to the attention of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Tripura.

“Tripura Human Rights Organization decided to fight for democracy and human rights in the court and legally decided to fight for the people against political violence”, he told reporters.

Apart from this, pressure will be created on the new government to fulfil its duties.

“People do not have to surrender before the evil forces. Tripura Human Rights Organization is with the people. We will ask the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of the state to take strict action in this very alarming situation. And if those who are committing these incidents are not from the ruling party, then why is the Chief Minister not taking measures to send them to jail”, Roy Barman asked.

He further alleged that soon after the results widespread political violence is going on in large areas including South Ramnagar, Jaipur, Rajnagar, Rampur, and Kalikapur under 7 Ramnagar assembly constituencies of Agartala.

“So far, more than a hundred independent workers have been displaced from their homes”, he added.