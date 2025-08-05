Tripura Human Rights Commission issues notice over drain construction woes in Agartala

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) issued notices to the state's Urban Development Department, the Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Limited, and the Commissioner of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, directing them to submit their responses within seven days.



The action follows a complaint filed by an organisation named Forum for Protection of Environment and Water Bodies, seeking the Commission’s intervention over ongoing drain construction in Agartala city that has led to severe disruptions in daily life, especially during the monsoon.

In its order dated August 1, the Commission stated that it had received a complaint from the Secretary of the organisation, raising serious concerns about road and drainage construction activities being carried out in various parts of Agartala by Agartala Smart City Limited.



“It is mentioned in the complaint that the ongoing construction of drains in different parts of Agartala city has caused major disruptions, particularly during the rainy season. According to the complainant, the pace of work is extremely slow, resulting in large heaps of soil being left on the roads. Due to persistent rainfall, several areas have turned muddy and slippery, making it difficult or nearly impossible for pedestrians and vehicles to move through. Some stretches of roads have remained blocked for extended periods,” the THRC noted in its order.



The Commission also highlighted that residents and commuters are facing severe inconvenience, with many struggling to enter or exit their homes due to the incomplete drainage work, which has reportedly persisted for several months.

Additionally, the complainant alleged that construction materials, including wooden planks used to temporarily cover open drains, are being left inside the drains themselves. This not only obstructs the sewage flow but also poses long-term sanitation and safety risks.



The complainant urged the Commission to take necessary steps to ensure that the road and drain construction work is expedited and completed in a timely and efficient manner. They also sought enforcement of proper safety and sanitation measures during construction and immediate action to restore safe and motorable roads for public use.



“Considering the gravity of the situation, the Commission finds it appropriate to take cognizance of the matter, as it affects a large number of people, including residents of AMC areas and commuters. Notices are hereby issued to the Secretary, Urban Development Department, the CEO of Agartala Smart City Limited, and the Commissioner of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, directing them to submit their respective responses within seven days from the date of receipt of this order,” the THRC stated.

The Commission has fixed August 12 as the next date of hearing.