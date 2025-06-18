The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to submit a report by July 11, following complaints that around 20 families in the Jampui Hills of North Tripura district are still awaiting compensation for land acquired for a national highway project.

Chairperson of THRC, Justice Arindam Lodh, referred to a media report highlighting the issue and noted that the affected landowners have not received compensation even though their land was acquired over seven years ago by NHIDCL.

"Despite the absence of any dispute or legal hurdle, the compensation remains unpaid, leaving the affected families in distress and disillusionment. The land was officially acquired through the process initiated by the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA), which in this case was the Additional District Magistrate, North Tripura. Notifications under Section 3A and 3D of the National Highways Act, 1956 were issued on June 25, 2018, and February 4, 2019, respectively. The final award determining the compensation was announced on January 19, 2021," the Commission observed.

It further stated that despite repeated appeals, grievances, and official follow-ups by the affected landowners, NHIDCL has failed to release the compensation. According to official sources, there is no land ownership dispute or legal impediment. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kanchanpur had already completed the assessment and submitted it to CALA. However, NHIDCL has withheld the award payment citing reasons such as changes in project alignment, change in contractor, and the preparation of a new Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The commission noted that the rights of the landowners in Jampui Hills are being violated, and they are being harassed and deprived of their legitimate dues, which constitutes a violation of human rights. Accordingly, the Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.

“Issue notice to the Executive Director, NHIDCL, UD Bhavan, Sukantala Road, Agartala, West Tripura, to submit his report by the next date. Also issue notice to the Land Acquisition Collector, North Tripura, to submit a report on the matter referred to in the news item by the next date,” the notice added.