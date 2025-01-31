The Tripura Human Rights Commission has directed the Director General of Police and the Dhalai District Magistrate to submit a detailed inquiry report after a man's house was looted and set on fire by a mob, and the financial aid provided by the district administration was deemed unsatisfactory.

The complainant, identified as Rakesh Sarkar, has submitted a written complaint to the Human Rights Commission.

According to the complaint, Sarkar is a resident of Haripur 30 Card, North Gandachara, District Dhalai, Tripura.

“In the complaint, it is alleged that in July 2024, the SDM of Gandachara, Dhalai District, granted permission to organize a large-scale ‘Ananda Mela’ at Gandachara. Unfortunately, on July 7, 2024, an incident occurred at the event where a young man, Parameshwar Reang, was injured in a clash. Subsequently, on July 12, 2024, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Following his death, tension escalated in several areas of Gandachara. A group of people, forming an unlawful assembly, committed serious offences, including rioting, and looting gold ornaments, household utensils, clothes, and other valuables. They targeted houses and shops, setting them on fire. As a result, multiple homes, including that of the complainant in the Haripur 30 Card area of Gandachara, were gutted. The complaint alleges that the police failed to take necessary steps to prevent the riot. Following the incident, the matter was reported to Gandachara Police Station, but the police merely registered a case,” the complaint states.



The complaint further alleges that on the night of the riot, some local individuals provoked and instigated the mob to attack the complainant and others. The violent mob, armed with lathis, sticks, knives, and other weapons, looted cash amounting to Rs 2,55,000.



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“Additionally, all furniture, gold ornaments worth Rs 2,65,000, and other valuables were looted. The mob also set fire to his house, destroying furniture, household goods, clothes, and important documents. An inverter and a large stock of shoes were burned to ashes. He claimed to have suffered a total loss of Rs 19,80,000. After the incident, the SDM of Gandachara, Dhalai District, fixed compensation at Rs 3,00,000, which he found inadequate and unsatisfactory. Being dissatisfied and aggrieved, he lodged this complaint before the Commission. Along with the complaint, he annexed a petition addressed to the SDM, Ganda Twisa Sub-Division, Dhalai, Tripura, and a copy of his Aadhaar card,” it reads.

The Human Rights Commission stated that upon reviewing the complaint, it appears that the complainant has raised allegations regarding police inaction in controlling the riot and the inadequacy of the compensation granted for his losses.

“Since the complaint alleges a violation of his human right to live with dignity, the Commission has taken cognizance of the case. A copy of the complaint, along with the enclosures, has been sent to the DGP, Tripura, directing an inquiry and submission of a report within thirty days. Another copy has been sent to the DM & Collector of Dhalai District for a response to the allegations within the same period. The next hearing is scheduled for February 24, 2025,” the Commission stated.