Tripura Human Rights Commission seeks DGP report over allegations against SP-Rank officer

The Tripura Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Director General of Tripura Police over serious allegations of sexual misconduct against a senior police officer holding the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

According to the Commission’s order, media reports alleged that a 2010-batch TPS officer, currently serving in the rank of SP, absconded after allegedly attempting to establish an inappropriate sexual relationship with a fellow woman police officer.

The reports further claimed that the accused officer allegedly entered the woman officer’s residential quarter and physically touched her after her husband had left the residence, allegedly outraging her modesty.

The alleged incident reportedly took place inside police residential quarters while the accused officer was on leave. Following the woman officer raising an alarm, nearby residents reportedly rushed to the spot, after which the accused officer allegedly fled.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Commission observed that such incidents involving police personnel could adversely impact public confidence in the police administration.

In its order, the Commission directed the DGP, Tripura, to submit a detailed report regarding the matter. Relevant newspaper clippings and a copy of the order have also been forwarded to the police chief for necessary examination and action.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on June 11, 2026, by which time the report is expected to be submitted.