Tripura Human Rights Commission seeks DGP report over alleged illegal detention, police coercion in police station

The Tripura Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Director General of Police (DGP), Tripura, over allegations of illegal detention, harassment and coercion by personnel of Bishalgarh Police Station under Sepahijala district.



The matter came before the Commission following a complaint filed by Sadhan Paul, a resident under R.K. Pur Police Station in Gomati district, against the Officer-in-Charge and other police personnel of Bishalgarh Police Station.



According to the complaint, Paul's son, Susanta Paul, was allegedly arrested by police personnel of Bishalgarh Police Station around noon on August 4, 2026. The complainant alleged that neither Susanta nor his family members were informed of the grounds of arrest and that he was kept in custody for more than 24 hours before being produced before the SDM, Bishalgarh, on August 6.



The Commission observed that if the allegations are established, the alleged detention could amount to a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 and 22(2) of the Constitution of India.

The complaint also alleged that Sadhan Paul himself was subjected to insult and mental harassment when he went to the police station regarding his son. It was further alleged that police personnel brought the manager of Satin Creditcare Network Limited and his associates to the police station and pressured the complainant into executing a declaration agreeing to refund Rs 4 lakh to certain persons who had allegedly taken loans from the financial institution.



The complainant maintained that he was neither a borrower nor personally liable for the alleged loans and alleged that police had improperly intervened in what was essentially a monetary dispute.





The Commission observed that recovery of monetary claims is generally a matter for civil remedies and that police cannot use their authority to compel an individual to discharge another person's alleged financial liability.

Sadhan Paul also sought preservation and examination of CCTV footage of Bishalgarh Police Station, along with the general diary entries, arrest memo, forwarding report and case diary related to the incident.





After meticulously perusing the complaint, the Commission decided that a report from the DGP, Tripura, was necessary before taking cognizance of the matter. The DGP has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report before the Commission. He has also been requested to inspect the CCTV footage of Bishalgarh Police Station and, if possible, submit relevant footage concerning the alleged incident.



The matter has been listed for September 29, 2026, for submission of the DGP's report.