Tripura human rights commission seeks report from IG Prisons over alleged delay in convict’s medical treatment

The Tripura Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Inspector General (IG) of Prisons, Government of Tripura, following allegations of negligence in providing medical treatment to a convict prisoner.

The order was issued by Justice Arindam Lodh, Chairperson of the Commission.

The Commission received a complaint from Pranab Sarkar of Narsingarh, South Bogadi under West District, alleging inaction by prison authorities in facilitating medical treatment for his father, Surendra Sarkar (58), who is currently lodged at Bishalgarh Kendriya Sansudhanagar in connection with a Special POCSO case registered in 2019.

According to the complaint, Surendra Sarkar was referred by AGMC & GBP Hospital to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, on October 21, 2024, for surgery related to a bilateral ACL tear. However, despite the referral, the complainant alleged that the Prisons Department failed to take necessary steps to ensure that the treatment was carried out.

The petition further alleged negligence and inaction on the part of the IG, Prisons, and enclosed a copy of the referral slip. The Commission observed that there appeared to be a discrepancy in the case number mentioned in the petition.

Before taking cognisance of the matter, the Commission deemed it appropriate to call for a factual report from the IG, Prisons, after conducting a necessary inquiry into the allegations.

Accordingly, the IG, Prisons, Government of Tripura, has been directed to submit a detailed report within 15 days. The matter has been listed for further consideration on March 9, 2026.