Tripura Human Rights Commission seeks report over allegations of mid-day meal irregularities at government school

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed the state's Director of School Education (Elementary and Secondary Education) to submit a detailed report on allegations of unhygienic mid-day meals, financial irregularities and corruption at Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School.

The directive came after a group of guardians filed a complaint before the Commission, alleging that students were being served unhygienic and unsafe food under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. The complainants also accused the school's headmaster of financial misconduct and misuse of government funds.

According to the complaint, the poor quality of food served under the scheme reportedly caused several students to fall ill. It further alleged that funds allocated for the mid-day meal programme had been misused over several years and that the headmaster had engaged a private individual to prepare meals, resulting in substandard food being served to students.

The complaint also raised allegations of serious financial irregularities, claiming that admission and development fees collected from students over multiple academic sessions were misappropriated.

Additionally, the guardians alleged that educational materials, including books, school bags and notebooks, were sold to students through unofficial channels, generating unaccounted revenue.

The Commission observed that the complaint was supported by photographs and media reports and noted that the allegations required verification.

At the preliminary stage, however, the Commission has not taken formal cognisance of the matter. Instead, it has sought an inquiry report from the School Education Department before deciding on further proceedings.

The case has been listed for hearing after three weeks, and the education department has been directed to place its report before the Commission.

The matter is being heard by the Tripura Human Rights Commission under the chairmanship of Justice Arindam Lodh.