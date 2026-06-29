Tripura Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognisance of woman assault case, directs DGP to probe

The Tripura Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged brutal assault on a woman at Tata Kalibari under Takarjala Police Station in West Tripura district and directed the state police chief to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The order was passed by THRC Chairperson Justice Arindam Lodh after the Commission examined a report published in a local daily newspaper.

According to the Commission, the report alleged that more than 72 hours had passed since the incident, yet no FIR had been registered by the Officer-in-Charge of Takarjala Police Station, Rathin Debbarma. The report also questioned the response of institutions such as the Women's Commission and the Human Rights Commission.

The newspaper report claimed that the woman was accused of maintaining an illicit relationship and was summoned to a village "Panchayat Salishi" (informal village hearing).

"She was allegedly subjected to brutal physical assault, during which some women reportedly inserted a bamboo stick into her private parts. The victim was initially admitted to Bishalgarh District Hospital and later shifted to AGMC & GBP Hospital, Agartala, where she underwent a major surgical operation. The report further claimed that, while battling for her life, the victim named her alleged assailants,"

The Commission also noted allegations that supporters of the TIPRA Motha Party threatened the victim's relatives during their visit to the hospital.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the THRC directed that a copy of the newspaper report and the Commission's order be forwarded to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tripura.

The Commission has asked the DGP to conduct a detailed inquiry into all allegations mentioned in the report and submit a comprehensive report before the Commission.

"The matter has been listed for hearing on July 27, 2026, for submission of the DGP's inquiry report," the order stated.

The case will next be taken up by the Commission on July 27.

