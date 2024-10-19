Soon after one person died in an alleged custodial torture by Tripura Police, the Tripura Human Right Commission (THRC) has taken a suo motu complaint of the incident and directed the Director General of Police Amitab Ranjan to inquire into the matter immediately and to submit interim inquiry report within 15 days.

On October 13, Tripura Police arrested Badal Tripura in connection with a theft case. He died at home on October 16, allegedly after being tortured by police inside the lockup.

Tensions flared as protesters gathered outside the police station in South Tripura, demanding justice for Badal Tripura, who died following alleged torture in police custody

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The commission headed by Justice S C Das and including B K Ray and U Choudhuri said in a letter that a new item published in almost all the daily newspapers of Tripura reporting that a person namely Badal Tripura, Kaladhepa resident of under Sabroom Police Station was allegedly captured by Police the allegation of theft of rubber sheets and thereafter, he was subjected to physical torture and as a result, he succumbed to the injuries.

The report said that it is also reported that there. severe resentment amongst the local people wherein, it is alleged that because of the physical torture, Badal Tripura died.

It is also reported that 5(five) police personnel have been suspended and. already been registered.

“The allegations appeared in the news items attract the violation of human rights, primus facie, and, therefore, provisional cognizance has been taken in the matter and the Commission satisfied to direct DGP, Tripura to inquire into the matter immediately and to submit interim inquiry report within 15(fifteen) days pending detailed inquiry and detailed report”, the letter reads.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha also ordered a magisterial inquiry following the death of the person.