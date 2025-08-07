Tripura human rights panel steps in after truck driver dies crying for help for 7 hours

The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has launched an investigation into the death of truck driver Mihir Lal Debnath, who was trapped and left unaided for more than seven hours after a road accident on the Assam-Agartala National Highway near Chakmaghat in Khowai district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the commission has issued notices to the Khowai District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and Disaster Management Authority, demanding separate reports by August 27.

According to the order, the accident occurred at around 2:30 am near a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) camp on Tuesday, when Debnath’s cement-laden truck overturned. He was pinned inside the cabin with a crushed leg, fully conscious, and pleaded for help for hours.

“He begged to be rescued. But his voice did not reach the ears of the helping local people. Death was slowly casting shadows in his eyes,” wrote Justice Arindam Lodh, Chairperson of THRC.

Despite the cries, no meaningful rescue operation was conducted until it was too late. The commission described the response from emergency services as a complete failure.

The disaster management team reportedly arrived with just two chainsaws meant for cutting wood, which malfunctioned. The fire service team that reached first, instead of conducting a rescue, focused on unloading the cement.

“They were neither trained nor had any equipment, nor did they have any idea as to how they should proceed,” the THRC noted. No ambulance or medical team was present to provide emergency care, and no senior personnel were available to coordinate the rescue.

An administrative officer reportedly reached the scene only after Debnath had already died.

The THRC has termed the delay and lack of preparedness as “criminal negligence” and “a clear violation of human rights.” It criticised the roles of the Disaster Management Authority, police, fire service, civil defence, and district officials for their collective failure.

“This Commission has taken cognisance of this incident,” the order stated, adding that the officials must submit detailed inquiry reports ahead of the August 27 hearing.

Debnath was both the driver and owner of the truck. His death, now the focus of a human rights probe, raises serious questions about the effectiveness of Tripura’s emergency response systems.