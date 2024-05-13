A 37-year-old housewife was brutally killed by her husband, suspected of her being in an extramarital relationship at Udaipur in Gomati District on Monday.

The shocking incident occurred early on Monday morning, with family members discovering the body of the deceased housewife, Nimata Dey (37), lying in a pool of blood inside her house.

Sources said that the husband, identified as Asish Dey, who works as a betel leaf seller, killed her with a dao and was subsequently arrested.

“Upon receiving the distressing news, Tripura Police, led by Gomati District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, rushed to the spot. Police arrested the accused and also recovered the weapon,” said a police spokesperson.



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Further investigations by the police suggested that longstanding suspicions harboured by Ashish towards his wife, Namita, may have been the catalyst for the fatal altercation.

“A hot altercation between the couple reportedly escalated into a confrontation late Sunday night, culminating tragically in Namita's untimely demise. The couple, married for 19 years, leaves behind a devastated family, including two sons and a daughter. The children were present in the household at the time of the incident, asleep as the violence unfolded. Despite the gravity of his actions, Ashish Dey did not attempt to flee the scene and was promptly apprehended by the police,” said the police officer.