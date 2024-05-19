A husband killed his wife brutally at Latiapura Gram Panchayat under Kailashahar sub-division of Unakoti District on Saturday late night after the deceased wife failed to bring money from her parental house.

Police sources said that the husband, identified as Taur Ali, who is currently on the run, had been persistently demanding money from his wife's family.

“Nichfa Begum, the deceased, who had been ill for a prolonged period, recently underwent an operation outside the state. Her younger brother brought her back home post-surgery, but Taur demanded that his in-laws reimburse him for the medical expenses. This demand was refused by Nichfa's brother, who cited Taur Ali's gambling addiction as the reason. In a desperate bid to escape the torment, Nichfa Begum had taken refuge at her father’s house. However, Taur Ali forcibly brought her back home, where her suffering continued. The situation reached a tragic climax on the night of May 18th. A heated argument erupted between the couple, culminating in Taur Ali attacking Nichfa with a sharp blade. He inflicted multiple fatal wounds to her head and neck, resulting in her immediate death,” said a police officer.

The couple had three sons, the eldest currently in Bangalore seeking employment, while the younger two were at home during the incident.

Early this morning, officers from the Irani police station arrived at the scene and transported Nichfa Begum’s body to the Unakoti District Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

“The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend Taur Ali, who is currently at large,” added the police officer.