A shocking case of murder has come to light in Aralia near Agartala city, where a man brutally killed his minor wife and buried her body in a wetland after decimating the body in two parts.

Police sources have identified the deceased as Tanuja Begum, aged just 15. According to reports, the in-laws of Tanuja noticed that she was missing from home this morning and informed her parents. An investigation was launched, and the husband, who was also missing, was later detained by the police.

Speaking on the issue, West District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said, “We have arrested the husband and would interrogate him this night. He later confessed that the missing girl was his wife and he killed her and decimated the body in two parts. He later buried the body in a wetland. We recovered the body, with the head kept in a separate bag and the body kept inside another bag.”

The husband, identified as Khayum Miah, had initially tried to mislead the police by providing false information. However, after several attempts, he confessed to the crime. Police have sent the body to GB Pant Hospital for post-mortem.