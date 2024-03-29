A woman was strangled to death by her husband in Jaruilangbari, a remote village within the Khowai district of Tripura.

Both individuals were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The perpetrator confessed to the crime in front of the authorities following pressure from local residents.

He told media that he committed the heinous act because his wife neglected her household duties in favor of excessive alcohol consumption. Identified as Surjya Ram Reang, the accused is currently hospitalized in Teliamura.

Tripura Police sources revealed that Reang faced severe retribution from his neighbors after suspicions arose regarding his involvement in his wife's demise.

“The deceased, identified as Shanti Rani Debbarma (35), allegedly disregarded her husband's instructions and spent her days consumed by alcohol, neglecting essential chores, including cooking. According to the accused, his wife's persistent defiance and failure to prepare meals on the night of the incident triggered his violent outburst, resulting in her tragic death. Earlier, Tripura Police recovered the woman's lifeless body, partially unclothed, from a secluded area near her residence. Reang informed the authorities that his wife, in an inebriated state, left their home following a quarrel between them. They had been drinking together before the altercation occurred”, said Police.

The Police added that she left the house under the influence of alcohol, amidst a disagreement with her husband. Regrettably, neither made an effort to locate her, as both were heavily intoxicated.