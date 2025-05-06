Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today announced that the state government has identified a land in Agartala for setting up state’s first 100 bedded Ophthalmology Institute.



“We are also working to develop the district hospitals, and for that we are opening trauma care centres in all the district hospitals. Our government is working for the overall health sector development. In the last 35 years, the health department has never seen such huge development. We have successfully done kidney transplantation and more will be done in coming days. We have directed to increase the seat numbers of GB Pant. We are working for setting up a medical hub,” he said.



The Chief Minister further informed that the state government is working to open a tertiary Eye Hospital and for that, land has also been identified in Agartala for a 100-bedded facility.

“So that people don’t need to go outside of the state. Ophthalmology Regional Institute will be set up,” he added.



Dr. Saha said this after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 210 crore under Amarpur sub-division in Gomati District today.



He also said that “Tripura is now a peaceful state, and we must convey this message to the people. Insurgency is a thing of the past—cadres of groups like NLFT and ATTF have surrendered, and law and order has improved significantly. For 35 years under CPIM and Congress, there was little focus on tourism development. In contrast, under Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, we are working to empower women and promote inclusive growth, with tourism as a key priority. Tripura is home to several unique tourist destinations, including Unakoti, Ujjayanta Palace, Rudrasagar, and more. We have a plan to introduce tourism police for the tourists and tourist places and soon we are preparing special executives and will see whether we can deploy them there or not. People want peace and they don’t want disturbance,” said Dr. Saha.