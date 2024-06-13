Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das announced on Thursday, June 13 that the department is operating in a mission mode to enhance fish production in Tripura to meet the high demand for fish consumption.

Minister Das on Thursday chaired a review meeting where he mentioned that it was the first state-level review meeting of the Fisheries Department after a long time, which had been postponed due to the election.

“The main aim of this meeting is to assess the achievements and success based on the budget of the 2023-24 financial year. We have set targets for different districts to increase fish production, activate the fisheries department, and fulfill the state’s demand for fish. So, we held this meeting to discuss all these matters. All Deputy Directors from every district and other officials were present. We also identified the department’s shortcomings. In the 2024-25 FY, we will work towards achieving this year’s targets in a mission mode. The work was delayed due to the election,” he said.

He further pointed out that the state is still lagging behind in mitigating the demand as fish consumption is high.

“Currently, we are procuring 15,000 to 20,000 MT of fish from outside the state. This is a big challenge. However, in 2023-24, we have sanctioned a significant project in Haoarmia, Unakoti district, where work will commence for fish production. Additionally, four new locations have been identified in different parts of our state to bring them under fish cultivation to increase fish production within the state,” he told reporters.

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