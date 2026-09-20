Tripura IG reviews security preparedness ahead of VC polls, directs zero tolerance against criminal activities

Inspector General (Law & Order) Ipper Manchak, IPS visited South Tripura and chaired a high-level meeting with the Superintendent of Police, South Tripura, Additional SP, SDPOs and Company Commanders of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to review election preparedness and security arrangements for the upcoming TTAADC Village Committee (VC) Elections 2026.



During the meeting, the officials assessed the overall security situation and discussed measures required to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. Particular emphasis was placed on preventing criminal activities and maintaining peace and public order throughout the election process.



The IG (Law & Order) directed the police and security forces to take strict action against individuals involved in criminal activities and adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards any attempt to disrupt peace, public order or the electoral process.



He also stressed the need to further strengthen security arrangements in sensitive areas and take necessary preventive measures to instil confidence among voters.



The police and CAPFs were instructed to maintain close coordination and remain vigilant to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.



The meeting also reviewed the preparedness of the security agencies to meet any emerging challenges during the election period, with emphasis on coordinated deployment and effective maintenance of law and order.