Continuing its war against drugs and illegal cannabis plantation, Assam Rifles destroyed 25,000 to 30,000 illegal Cannabis Plantation worth 1.5 crore at General Area Kalam Chowra, Sephaijala, District Tripura on 13 December 2023.

Based on the specific information provided by Assam Rifles sources that illegal plantation of Cannabis in Gen Area Kalam Chowra, Sephaijala, District. Joint Ops was launched alongwith representative of local police station. On reaching the spot, Team identified the plantation area and deployed its picquet to cover the approaches.

Thereafter the team started destroying the illegal cannabis plantation along with the police rep and forest officials. Approximately 10 acres of forest land was used for Cannabis Plantation and approx 25,000 to 30,000 Cannabis plants were destroyed by burning of approximate market worth 1.5 crores by the team.

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