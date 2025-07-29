Illegal Myanmar-packaged food seized from two schools in Tripura

The Tripura Health Department, on July 28, carried out a major crackdown on illegal food trade, launching an operation in the Lalchhari area of Dhalai district. The operation targeted the canteens of two English-medium schools and nearby shops, from where illegal packaged food items from Myanmar were seized.

A press statement from Tripura Health Department, on July 29, informed that the operation was led by Bijay Bhattacharya, Food Safety Officer of Ambassa District Health Department, and Zueb Betu, Inspector of the Ambassa Sub-division Food Department, based on intelligence inputs from secret sources.

“The raid, conducted at St. Arnold School and St. John's School, led to the seizure of a large quantity of foreign-made packaged food items mostly smuggled from Myanmar. These included various types of dried fish fry, fried chicken, chocolates, and other student-favorite snacks. Authorities confirmed that these items lacked crucial labeling information such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license number, manufacturing date, expiry date, and pricing details”, said the press statement.

Officials stated that the seized food products were being sold without any government approval or safety clearance.

"The absence of proper labelling and safety standards makes these items a serious health risk, especially for children. Many of the products didn’t even mention the name of the food item, making them completely untraceable and unregulated. The recovered items were confiscated under Section 27 and Section 52 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and will be destroyed in accordance with government procedures. Notices will be served to the school canteen and shop owners involved, and further legal action, including fines, may follow. Authorities also indicated that the role of school management will be investigated”, the press statement reads.

Preliminary findings suggest that the smuggled food items entered India through the Damchara border in North Tripura and were distributed through local markets in the region.

In light of this, the district administration has pledged strict vigilance to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The District Health Department and Food Department have urged the public to be cautious while purchasing packaged food items and to verify details such as expiry date, manufacturer name, price, and FSSAI license number.