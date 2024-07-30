The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alert for Tripura starting from July 30 to August 1.

In a press statement, IMD Agartala said that Tripura will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Gwalior, Churk, Balasore and thence east-southeast wards to northeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam & neighbourhood between 1.5 & 3.1 km above mean sea level," the statement informed.

"Another cyclonic circulation lies over Bangladesh and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level, under the influence of which, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Tripura”, it added.

The IMD further said that on July 30, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Tripura's South District.

Meanwhile, for July 30, IMD also issued yellow alert for Gomati, Sepahijala and Dhalai districts and orange for South district. On August 1, IMD issued yellow alert for West, Gomati, Sepahijala and Dhalai districts and Orange for South district.