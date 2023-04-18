The India Meteorological Department has given a yellow warning to Tripura and to other northeastern region states as it would witness heavy spells of rain along with thunderstorms on April 18 and 19th.

However, it further predicted that the heat wave conditions likely to continue over East India during the next four days and abate thereafter.

In Agartala, the IMD officials have said that on April 14 and 15, they recorded the highest temperature of this season which was 39.3 degrees Celsius.



“In 2014 the same was recorded. However, the temperature has started decreasing as yesterday it was 38 degree Celsius and today is the same. In the coming five days, the temperature shall remain between 36 to 39 degree Celsius. Because of the localize weather rain occurs here. In the coming next three days, we are expecting dry weather, and after some pockets rains are expected. The main reason is because of the hot air prevailing in central India which is hitting eastern India and other parts of the state. Yesterday’s temperature was higher than normal which was 38 degrees and the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees in Kailashahar. From April 20 the state may witness thunderstorms along with rain”, said IMD.



Meanwhile, the Social Welfare and Social Education department of Tripura in a notification said that considering the scorching heat wave in the state and the probable bad effect on the health of the children, Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers, it has been decided that all Anganwadi Centers under ICDS shall remain closed from 19th April to 23rd April.

However, Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) foods items and nutrition are to be distributed for the closing periods at the doorsteps of beneficiaries viz. children (6 months to 6 years), Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers not in the form of Hot Cook Meal but as Take Home Ration during Home Visit. Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis.