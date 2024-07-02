The Tripura government has imposed a ban on new registration of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles after July 10 in Agartala in a bid to make the city congestion-free.

In an order, the state Transport Department said the ban will be implemented from July 10 onwards in Agartala Municipal Corporation limits in West Tripura district to promote sustainable urban mobility.

ALSO READ | Tripura, Apollo Hospital sign deal for free treatment of children with heart ailments

"All these 3-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles shall include e-rickshaws, e-carts, e-autos, petrol and diesel autos, CNG autos and vehicle driven by bio-fuel (methanol and ethanol). This notification aims to manage traffic congestion and ensure public safety and convenience, to promote alternative transportation methods by banning the registration of said passengers and goods vehicles in greater public interest," the order read.

"Therefore, any such vehicle as specified above shall not be registered on or after July 10 in the territorial limits of Agartala Municipal Corporation area, West Tripura District," it said.

ALSO READ | Tripura: IMD issues red alert for two districts

It further said the Transport Commissioner and DTO, West were directed to ensure strict compliance of the same.

"The Transport Department, Government of Tripura shall review the effect of this restriction on the urban mobility from time to time and shall have right to review and amend this notification as per need," the order said.