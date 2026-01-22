Tripura inaugurates facility to convert banana waste into value-added products

A common facility centre (CFC) to convert banana pseudostems into value-added products such as fibre, liquid fertiliser and vermicompost was inaugurated in Lefunga area of West Tripura district on January 22, officials said.

The facility has been set up to help farmers monetise banana waste, which is usually discarded after harvesting due to the lack of processing infrastructure.

Addressing the inauguration programme, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDONER) Joint Secretary Angshuman Dey said farmers can bring discarded banana pseudo stems to the centre and receive high-value fibre after processing. He said the initiative would provide farmers with an additional source of income apart from banana cultivation.

The project has been implemented by the North East Centre for Technology Application and Research (NECTAR) under the Ministry of DONER. The value-added products to be produced at the centre include fibre, liquid fertiliser, vermicompost, yarn, fabric and biodegradable paper.

Calling the initiative a strong example of the “waste to wealth” approach, Dey stressed the importance of community participation for the successful functioning of the CFC. He also said the ministry has been supporting multiple projects to bridge developmental gaps in the northeastern region.

NECTAR Director General Arun Kumar Sarma said the facility would have a significant impact on the local economy and livelihoods. He noted that liquid fertiliser produced from banana pseudo stems has high demand in organic farming.

“We have around 25,000 registered organic farmers across the Northeast, including 5,000 in Tripura. Organic fertilisers help farmers fetch better prices for their produce. At least 20 people will get direct employment at the CFC,” Sarma said.

Officials said the facility is expected to promote sustainable agriculture, waste management and rural employment in the region.