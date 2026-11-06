Tripura has increased postgraduate medical seats at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) by 58, taking the total from 95 to 153 for the 2026-27 academic year.

The additional seats have been approved across 16 specialised disciplines, expanding opportunities for students pursuing postgraduate medical education in the state.

Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the increase on November 6, saying the expansion would strengthen Tripura's medical education system and healthcare infrastructure.

The increase is expected to help address the demand for specialised medical training while creating a larger pool of postgraduate medical professionals in the state.

Saha credited the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda for the expansion of medical education and healthcare facilities in Tripura.

"A stronger medical education system today will build a healthier Tripura tomorrow," the Chief Minister said.