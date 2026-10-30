The INDIA bloc in Tripura staged a protest rally in Agartala on October 30, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that the Election Commission of India was undermining the country's democratic institutions.

The opposition alliance also predicted the defeat of the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming elections, claiming that public dissatisfaction with the ruling dispensation was growing.

The rally was led by former Tripura Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar, Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, Congress MLAs Gopal Chandra Roy and Sudip Roy Barman, along with leaders and workers of eight political parties associated with the INDIA bloc.

Addressing the gathering, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleged that the Modi government was manipulating elections by weakening the independence of constitutional institutions and changing laws governing the appointment of Election Commissioners.

He also questioned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding its cancellation and the restoration of the previous legal framework for appointing Election Commissioners.

Roy Barman called for the inclusion of the names of 13.5 crore people allegedly affected by the electoral revision process and demanded that Parliament restore the earlier law governing the appointment of Election Commissioners. He also sought action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of compromising the neutrality of the electoral process.

He claimed that the INDIA bloc's campaign was aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in elections, adding that the alliance would continue its protests.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury described the rally as a united movement to protect the Constitution, the national flag and democratic institutions.

He alleged that several constitutional and investigative institutions, including the judiciary, Election Commission, CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and Reserve Bank of India, had been weakened over the past 13 years under the BJP-led government.

Chaudhury further accused the Election Commission of failing to maintain its independence and alleged that the electoral process was being compromised to benefit the ruling party.

He said democratic and secular forces needed to unite to protect the country's constitutional framework and ensure free and fair elections.

The INDIA bloc leaders asserted that their agitation would continue, claiming that the BJP would face electoral setbacks if elections were conducted in a free, fair and transparent environment.

