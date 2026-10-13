Tripura: Indian Army begins five-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Agartala

The Indian Army’s Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2026 commenced on Tuesday at the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Badharghat, Agartala, with candidates from across Tripura participating in the selection process.

Organised under the aegis of the Spear Corps and the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Silchar, the five-day recruitment drive will continue until October 17.

According to the information shared by the Army, candidate registrations have increased by 92 per cent compared with previous recruitment cycles, indicating heightened participation among youths across Tripura.

The rally began early morning on October 13 with the mandatory 1.6-kilometre run, in which 337 candidates participated in the first batch. Candidates who clear the timed run proceed to subsequent stages of the selection process, including Physical Fitness Tests (PFT), Physical Measurement Tests (PMT), document verification and preliminary medical examinations.

The recruitment drive has been divided into two operational phases. October 13 to 15 has been earmarked for physical fitness runs, physical measurements, document verification and initial medical screenings for daily batches. Specialised medical evaluations for remaining candidates and administrative formalities are scheduled for October 16 and 17.

Arrangements have been made at the sports complex through coordination between the Agartala civil administration and Indian Army personnel. These include designated holding areas, emergency medical stations, drinking water facilities and registration counters to manage candidates arriving from different parts of the state.

Military officials commended the discipline displayed by the opening batch and extended their best wishes to candidates participating in the remaining stages of the recruitment rally.