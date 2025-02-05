A Border Security Force (BSF) sentry opened fire in self-defence, injuring an Indian national who attempted to enter Indian territory illegally.

The incident took place on the evening of February 4 near Border Outpost (BOP) Putia in Sepahijala district.

Tripura shares an 856 Km long international boundary with Bangladesh.

According to the BSF, its troops spotted two suspects—a male and a female—approaching the border fence from the Bangladesh side, attempting to breach it.



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"Despite multiple warnings from the BSF sentry, the individuals ignored the instructions and engaged in a scuffle with the sentry, attempting to snatch his Pump Action Gun (PAG). In self-defence and following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the sentry fired one round, resulting in a minor injury to the male individual, while the female managed to escape into a nearby village," the BSF stated.

Further investigation revealed that the injured individual, identified as Akhtar Jamal Roni, is a resident of Village Putia, Block Boxanagar, District Sepahijala, India. He admitted to having crossed into India from Bangladesh without valid documents.

"The injured person was immediately provided with medical aid and necessary assistance by BSF personnel. The matter is currently under investigation. The BSF remains fully committed to ensuring the security and integrity of the international border, taking all necessary measures to prevent unauthorized crossings," the BSF statement added.