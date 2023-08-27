In a bid to push for the adoption of the Roman Script for the Kokborok Language, the Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), a constituent of the North East Students Organisation (NESO), has declared a dawn-to-dusk shutdown across Tripura on August 28.

The TSF's General Secretary, Hamulu Jamatia, addressing the press, stated, "The Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) has called for a 12-hour state-wide strike (bandh) on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., in demand of the immediate implementation of the Roman Script for the Kokborok Language and its inclusion in the state's curriculum. This demand has been pending for over 50 years."

Jamatia revealed that on June 21, 2023, they submitted a memorandum to the Hon'ble Governor of Tripura. However, the government has yet to respond to their persistent request. Additionally, they have called upon the Government of India to expedite the presentation of the 125th Amendment Bill in Parliament and swiftly implement it within the state of Tripura, emphasizing its significance for the welfare of the state's people.

Clarifying the bandh's scope, Jamatia noted that essential services like ambulances and milk vans will be exempt from the shutdown. He fervently appealed to the people of the state to extend their cooperation and support for this cause.