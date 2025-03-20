The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), an indigenous students' wing that is part of the North East Students Organisation (NESO), has decided to call an indefinite statewide strike from March 21 by blocking all national highways.



Their demand is the implementation of the Roman script for Kok Borok exams and the rescheduling of Kok Borok exams for board candidates who reportedly failed to write anything as the questions were set in Bengali script.



Addressing a press conference, TSF General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia said that the Twipra Students Federation has been fighting, protesting, and submitting multiple memoranda regarding the script of Kok Borok.



“Last year, we also held a strike and met the Governor. We submitted memoranda to the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and CBSE, but nothing has changed despite their assurances to set the Kok Borok question papers in both languages. However, on March 17, during the board exam, the Kok Borok question paper was set only in Bengali script,” he said.



Hamalu claimed that they have met board students and guardians and learned that students failed to write the Kok Borok paper.



“Even in private schools, students failed to read the question paper as it was set in Bengali script. Now, students are in panic. We have now decided that on March 21, TSF will call an indefinite strike demanding the Roman script for the Kok Borok language. The government and both boards should understand the sentiments and respect our language. We appeal to all sections of students and the public to join our movement. We have appealed to the government several times. The government must engage with us directly and resolve the issue, or we will continue our movement. The government should reschedule the date and allow students of both Classes 10 and 12 to rewrite the exam. Tomorrow is the Class 12 board exam for Kok Borok, and we are sure that they will again set the question paper in Bengali script,” he added.