The Twipra Student's Federation (TSF) a part of NESO, has vehemently condemned the recent demands put forth by the Janajati Suraksha Manch advocating the removal of Scheduled Tribe (ST) facilities for individuals who choose to adopt the faith of Christianity.

In a press statement TSF, President Samrat Debbarma and General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia said that this call to revoke ST status based on religious conversion is not only discriminatory but also a direct violation of constitutional rights and the spirit of inclusivity.

"We vehemently condemn the recent demands put forth by the Janajati Suraksha Manch advocating the removal of Scheduled Tribe (ST) facilities for individuals who choose to adopt the faith of Christianity. This call to revoke ST status based on religious conversion is not only discriminatory but also a direct violation of constitutional rights and the spirit of inclusivity", the statement reads.

They further said that at its core, the Indian Constitution upholds the principles of equality and freedom of religion.



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"The right to choose and practice one's faith is a fundamental human right that should not be impeded upon by any group or organization. Any attempt to penalize or discriminate against individuals based on their religious beliefs goes against the fundamental ethos of our democratic society. The Scheduled Tribes in our nation have historically faced marginalization and socio-economic challenges. To add religious criteria to their eligibility for benefits not only exacerbates their struggles but also sets a dangerous precedent of discrimination" it reads.

TSF said that they stand firm in their commitment to upholding the values of diversity, tolerance, and equality.

" It's crucial to foster an environment where individuals are free to embrace the faith of their choice without fear of retribution or loss of entitled rights. We call upon all stakeholders to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and secularism enshrined in our Constitution. TSF remains committed to working towards the empowerment and upliftment of all tribal communities, safeguarding their rights and fostering an environment of equality and mutual respect" the statement added.