Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and Telangana BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on October 18.

An official statement from the President's Secretariat issued on Wednesday, said, "The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments:- Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura and Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha."

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added.



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Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a national secretary of the BJP and has thrice served as an MLA in Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, Satyadev Narayan Arya is serving as the 19th governor of Tripura. Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.

Nallu is a BJP national executive member and he succeeded Satyadeo Narain Arya as the Tripura governor.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added.