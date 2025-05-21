In a move to revive industrial growth and optimize land use, the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDC) has acquired the land, sheds, and fixed assets of 12 defunct industrial units located in Bodhjangnagar and RK Nagar Industrial Complex.

The acquisition, made under the provisions of the Tripura Public Premises Act, comes after repeated non-compliance by the unit owners in paying overdue rents and failure to respond to official notices. A total of ₹63,90,248 was pending as rent from these units, which had remained closed and abandoned for a long time, rendering valuable industrial infrastructure unused.

TIDC stated in a press release that the lack of response from the owners compelled the corporation to reclaim the properties in order to repurpose the space for new industrial ventures. The reclaimed assets include 11.00 acres of land and 5 industrial sheds.

The acquired properties belong to the following units Khumpui Global Services (0.40 acre), BR Rubtech Industries (1.00 acre), ATW Millennium Concept (one shed), Agartala Electrical LLP (0.50 acre and one shed), Simanta Handicraft Products Pvt Ltd (2.00 acres), ARI Pavers Pvt Ltd (0.50 acre), North East Solar Energy Systems LLP (one shed), Prime & Pure Food Industries (two sheds), Pro Rub Craft Pvt Ltd (2.00 acres and 1.06 acres – Mounded Rubber Goods Division), Inoculation Accessories NE Pvt Ltd (1.00 acre), Joy Chandimata Cold Storage & Agencies Pvt Ltd (2.00 acres).

TIDC clarified that these assets will now be reallocated to new industrial units in accordance with established rules and regulations. The initiative is aimed at promoting investment, fostering industrial development, and creating employment opportunities in the state.

Officials from the Corporation emphasized that the decision reflects TIDC’s commitment to proactive land management and its focus on catalyzing economic activity in Tripura.