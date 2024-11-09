Police officials rescued a four-month-old baby in Udaipur, who had allegedly been sold by his mother in Tripura for Rs 4,000 due to extreme poverty.

The incident was revealed through a Facebook post by Partha Prathim Majumder, the secretary of the CPI(M)'s Bishalgarh sub-divisional committee, who claimed that a worker from the Basumati Tea Estate in Sepahijala district had sold her baby for Rs 4,000 due to poverty.

Majumder further claimed that the woman has four children and is taking care of them alone.

Following the allgeations, the administration sought the child line's help and sent personnel to the hutment where the woman lives.

Officials said that the baby was found with a couple from Udaipur in Gomati district during the course of the investigation.

Additional SDM of Bishalgarh, Debjani Chowdhury told PTI, "We rescued the child and returned him to his mother on Wednesday night. The administration has not received any complaint that the child was sold by his mother. It appears the woman is separated from his husband who is also a tea garden labourer. It is also true that her husband was missing when our team visited the place,"

She said the woman's family received a house under PM Awas Yojana, besides a family ration card, but she lives in the hutment inside the tea garden with her four children.

"We will extend financial and other support to the woman," she said.