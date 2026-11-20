The Tripura Information Commission has issued a show-cause notice to a senior official of the state's Tribal Welfare Department over the denial of information relating to the proposed Chakma Customary Law Act, asking him to explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The notice was issued to S. Prabhu, Additional Secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department, by Chief Information Commissioner Binoy Shankar Mishra in an order passed on an appeal filed by Jagdish Rawat, office secretary of the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI).

The Commission found that Prabhu had failed to provide information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and had relied on legally unsustainable grounds to deny the application. It also issued a notice seeking an explanation on why the maximum monetary penalty of Rs 25,000 should not be imposed.

Rawat had filed an RTI application with the Tribal Welfare Department on August 28, 2023, seeking copies of official communications concerning the Chakma Customary Laws Act, 2022, submissions made by Chakma organisations, the department's views on the legislation and a certified copy of the Act.

Prabhu, who was then serving as the Public Information Officer (PIO), rejected the request on the grounds that the matter was pending before the state legislature. He subsequently acted as the First Appellate Authority and upheld the denial. The application was also forwarded to a private organisation, Chakma Miley Jodha (Chakma Women's Association), for the requested information.

Challenging the decision, Rawat approached the Tripura Information Commission, arguing that the state legislature had no role in the matter and that the grounds cited for withholding the information were unfounded.

The Chief Information Commissioner, in the order made available on November 19, held that no legislative privilege had been established to justify withholding the records. The Commission also ruled that transferring an RTI application to a private organisation was legally unsustainable and amounted to a failure to follow the statutory framework governing access to information.

The order further flagged Prabhu's role as both the PIO and First Appellate Authority, noting that he had effectively reviewed his own decisions. It referred to the Delhi High Court's November 18, 2011, judgment in Suhas Chakma v. Union of India and Others, which dealt with the limits of the power to review decisions under the RTI framework.

The Commission also pointed to a delay of 1,131 days between September 2, 2023, and October 6, 2026, in the handling of the information request.

While the penalty calculated at Rs 250 per day for the delay would have amounted to Rs 2,82,750, the RTI Act caps the maximum monetary penalty at Rs 25,000. The Commission has therefore invoked the statutory ceiling.

It also found that incorrect, incomplete and misleading information had been furnished to the applicant. The show-cause notice asks Prabhu to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated under Section 20(2) of the RTI Act, read with the applicable service rules.

The grounds cited include failure to ensure disclosure within the prescribed period, denial of information through an unsupported invocation of Section 8(1)(c), providing incorrect or misleading reasons for withholding records and failing to rectify the statutory default.

The Chakma Customary Law Act has been opposed by the CDFI, Chakma Miley Jodha and other groups. The Tripura Law Department had also rejected the legislation, according to the material provided by the applicant.