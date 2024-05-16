The Tripura government has initiated the process of appointing officials for the constitution of the State Level Empowered Committee and District Level Committee for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

In a notification signed by R. Reang, IAS, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Tripura, all District Magistrates have been asked to nominate one Tripura Civil Service officer who will serve as an invitee of the District Level Committee for the processing of Citizenship applications.

The notification reads: “With reference to the subject cited above, I am to inform that R.D. Meena, Director (Citizenship), Govt. of India, MHA, Foreigners Division (Citizenship Wing)… has intimated the Director of Census Operations of all States/UTs regarding the constitution of the District Level Committee in connection with the implementation of CAA, 2019 for processing citizenship applications under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955. In this regard, you are requested to nominate one TCS officer who shall be an invitee of the District Level Committee for the purpose of processing citizenship applications under Section 613 of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The name of the said officer may kindly be sent to this Directorate at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, in another letter, S. Debbarma, undersecretary of the Tripura Government, has directed the District Magistrates, requesting the nomination of an invitee member of the District Level Committee (DLC) and to send details to this Department immediately for onward transmission to this Ministry.

On the issue, a Tripura government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, mentioned that the process of appointing officers has already begun.