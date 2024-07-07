Tripura's Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath unveiled plans on Sunday, July 7 to bolster mango cultivation in the state through the establishment of solar-powered mini cold storage units and installation of solar water pumps in Gandatwisa sub-division of Dhalai District.

Speaking at the Mango Festival inauguration at Narikel Kunja in Gandatwisa, Minister Nath praised the efforts of progressive farmers, attributing their dedication to the region's agricultural advancements. He emphasized Tripura's rise in agricultural prominence, highlighting the global recognition of local products such as Queen Pineapple, Kew Pineapple, and Ginger.

"Previously, Tripura was relatively obscure, but now our agricultural products are gaining international acclaim. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged our traditional attire, Risha, and we are seeing high demand for ginger and turmeric," Minister Nath remarked, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting farmers with fair prices for their produce.

The minister announced plans to install a solar-powered mini cold storage facility in Gandatwisa to assist mango farmers in preserving their produce and ensuring gradual sales to prevent spoilage. Additionally, recognizing the acute water shortage in the district, plans are underway to install a solar water pump on 1.98 acres of land to support irrigation needs.

"We aim for 'Ek Tripura, Ek Parivaar, and Ek Vhabisyat' (One Tripura, One Family, One Future), focusing on non-partisan development. With regions like South Tripura, Sepahijala, and Gomati achieving self-sufficiency in food grains, Dhalai too is poised to enhance its agricultural output," Minister Nath affirmed, highlighting the government's comprehensive approach to agricultural development and economic empowerment.

Currently, approximately 144 farmers are engaged in mango cultivation, with some achieving annual incomes of up to Rs 15 lakh, signifying the potential economic impact of these initiatives on local farming communities.

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