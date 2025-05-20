The opening of a five-star heritage hotel at Tripura's Pushpabanta Palace will give the tourism sector in the state a major push, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on May 20.

CM Saha said this after the signing of a lease agreement between the Tripura government and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), a part of the Taj Group.

He further added, “Whenever we used to go outside the state, we saw big hotels including those from the Taj Group and used to think when Tripura would get something like this. However, today is a proud day for the state, and our thinking is going to be implemented into reality. I want to thank IHCL officials and Tripura government officials. Officials are working tirelessly. Earlier we had done the MoU, but today we signed the lease agreement, and work will start from today. Though they have asked to complete the work by three years, we have asked them to complete it in two years."

He said that Pushpabanta Palace was built in 1917 and many people are well aware of it. Later, it was converted into the Governor's House.

“After we constructed the new Governor’s House, and after BJP came to power, we decided on the proper utilization of this palace. According to officials, no such MoU or lease agreement of this type with a state government has happened in the country. There will be 100 rooms and four exclusive rooms which will be designed like a palace. We feel proud of it. We believe the work will be finished very soon. A new door of tourism has opened. Many people from foreign countries will also come and visit the famous tourist destination," he said.

Furthermore, he added, "Through retrofitting, work has already started and today it will be handed over to them. Around 200 jobs will be generated from the state. The work was not easy—there were many problems which we solved through talks. We have given 7.78 acres of land."