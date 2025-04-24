In a major step towards enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery, the Government of Tripura today signed a tripartite agreement with the Skill Development Commission and Karmayogi Bharat to provide comprehensive skill development training to state government employees.

The agreement signing ceremony, held at Pragya Bhavan, was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary of the General Administration (P&T) Department Apurba Roy, Member of Human Resources at the Skill Development Commission Dr. R. Balasubrahmanyam, Joint Secretary S.P. Roy, and Advisor to Karmayogi Bharat Shobhana Rana.

The agreement was formally signed by Apurba Roy on behalf of the Tripura Government, Dr. R. Balasubrahmanyam representing the Skill Development Commission, and Shobhana Rana on behalf of Karmayogi Bharat.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary JK Sinha emphasized that the collaboration will help government employees improve both professionally and personally, thereby enhancing their service delivery and strengthening their rapport with the public.



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He further noted that the dedication of the state's officers was recently recognized at the national level when four officials from Tripura received the Prime Minister’s Excellence Award during the Civil Services Day event in New Delhi.

“The agreement will enable officials and staff across various departments to undergo systematic skill training and become well-versed with modern technologies and administrative methods,” Sinha added, highlighting the government’s broader push towards industrialization and investment in the state.

Dr. R. Balasubrahmanyam of the Skill Development Commission echoed the Chief Secretary's sentiments, expressing optimism that the collaboration would significantly uplift the working standards and skillsets of the state’s administrative machinery.

The event also saw addresses by Apurba Roy, Shobhana Rana, S.P. Roy, and Arpita Chowdhury, Assistant Professor at SIPARD, who shared insights on the envisioned impact of the training programmes.