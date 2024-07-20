Pradyot Debbarma, founder of TIPRA Motha, highlighted the immediate impact of instability in Bangladesh on the bordering Northeastern states of India, including Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya. Debbarma stated the challenges posed by porous borders and illegal migration, particularly affecting tribal communities with abundant land but sparse population.

“Whenever there has been unrest in East Pakistan or Bangladesh, Tripura has suffered the most,” Debbarma said. He urged the Government of India (GOI) to ensure that border vigilance is at its highest alert to protect the region. “GOI should constitutionally secure the indigenous population for future generations,” he added.

Debbarma expressed concern over recent reports of people crossing into Northeast India due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. While acknowledging the humanitarian crisis, he warned against the repercussions of unchecked migration. “Our previous experience says that such sympathy made us a minority in our own region,” he said.

Addressing broader socio-economic issues, Debbarma identified unemployment as the most significant challenge for governments across South East Asia, including India. He pointed out the growing disparity between the rich and poor, cautioning that such economic inequalities could lead to increased social unrest.

Debbarma called for strengthening land laws in Sixth Schedule areas to protect tribal lands and ensure sustainable development for the indigenous population.