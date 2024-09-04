A major step towards lasting peace in Tripura was achieved as the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) signed a Memorandum of Settlement, marking their decision to renounce insurgency and join the mainstream.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi with the Government of India and the Government of Tripura, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

This landmark agreement is seen as a significant move to end decades of insurgency in the region. CM Saha expressed deep appreciation for Home Minister Amit Shah’s role in fostering peace and stability across the Northeast.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the pro-active initiative of Home Minister, Amit Shah, a dozen peace agreements have been signed in the North East in the last 10 years to resolve many of the complex issues out of which for Tripura alone, there are three agreements so far,” Saha stated.

The chief minister highlighted the importance of the insurgent groups’ decision to embrace peace, noting that it paves the way for their participation in Tripura’s ongoing development initiatives. Saha emphasised that various government programmes have been instrumental in transforming the lives of all citizens, including the Janjati communities. He confidently expressed that the future of Tripura is bright under the visionary guidance of the current leadership.

Welcoming the NLFT and ATTF members back to a life of peace and prosperity, Saha extended his best wishes, underlining the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas" as the guiding principle for Tripura's future.