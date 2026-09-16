Tripura intensifies election security, 74 CAPF companies deployed for Village Committee polls

The Tripura State Election Commission has stepped up security and election monitoring for the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with 74 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed across the state to support the conduct of peaceful polling.



The large-scale security deployment comes as the Commission reviews arrangements for the elections, including law and order, voter security, campaign restrictions and monitoring of the electoral process.

The State Election Commission held two meetings on Wednesday. The first, conducted in hybrid mode, was attended by Tripura’s Director General of Police, the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), District Election Officers-cum-District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from different districts.



According to the Commission, security agencies and district administrations have undertaken measures to maintain normal law and order during the campaign period and ensure that political parties and candidates get a level playing field.



The CAPF personnel will be deployed before, during and after polling as part of the broader security arrangement. Regular area-domination exercises and flag marches are also being conducted in different districts under the supervision of election and police authorities.



The Commission has directed District Magistrates, Collectors and SPs to ensure a peaceful environment and build confidence among voters so that they can cast their votes without fear or intimidation.

Special arrangements have also been made to facilitate the timely movement of representatives of participating political parties to their designated polling stations on polling day.



The Commission has imposed restrictions under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. These restrictions will come into force from 4 pm on September 26 and remain in effect until 6 am on September 28, 2026.



The Commission has directed strict compliance with the mandatory 48-hour silence period before the conclusion of polling. During this period, campaigning and canvassing will be prohibited, while election-related content intended to influence voters will not be permitted through television, radio, cable networks, social media, digital platforms or print media within polling areas.



News organisations have also been advised against carrying debates, discussions, opinions, opinion polls or other content that could influence voters during the restricted period. Violations may attract penal action under applicable laws.

The Commission has further reiterated that loudspeakers can be used only between 6 am and 10 pm, with authorities instructed to prevent excessive noise from affecting children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

District Election Officers have also been asked to ensure basic facilities at every polling station, including drinking water, electricity and essential furniture.

In a separate meeting, the Commission briefed election observers appointed for the Village Committee polls about their responsibilities. The observers will monitor the electoral process in their respective areas, with emphasis on transparency, uniformity and adherence to election rules, and submit reports to the Commission.