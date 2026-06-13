Tripura intensifies oil palm cultivation drive, covers over 3,500 hectares: Minister

Tripura has covered more than 3,500 hectares under oil palm cultivation as part of efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil production, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Saturday, June 13.

Speaking after inaugurating the Mega Oil Palm Plantation Programme in Killa Agricultural Subdivision of Gomati district, Nath said the State government has been implementing a series of measures to encourage farmers to take up oil palm cultivation under the Centre's National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm.

He said India continues to face a significant shortfall in edible oil production despite being a leading producer of several agricultural commodities, including rice, turmeric, cardamom, chilli, banana, mango and millets.

"India produces only about 47 per cent of its edible oil requirement, while the rest is imported from other countries. A substantial amount of money is spent on these imports," Nath said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of achieving self-reliance in edible oil production through the Palm Oil Mission, with the Northeast and southern States being identified as priority regions because of favourable climatic and soil conditions.

To promote cultivation, the State government is providing oil palm saplings free of cost and extending financial assistance to farmers. According to the Minister, farmers are being given Rs 3,000 as a one-time incentive for land clearing, Rs 4,000 per hectare for terrace construction and Rs 4,000 per hectare for fencing.

"We are providing all kinds of assistance to farmers who undertake oil palm cultivation. The main objective is to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil production," he said.

Nath cited the example of a farmer in Atharobhola Village Committee under Killa who has taken up oil palm cultivation on 12 kani of land.

The Minister said the Centre had identified 7,000 hectares in Tripura for oil palm cultivation in 2012, but little progress was made at the time. Since coming to power, the present State government has intensified efforts and brought more than 3,500 hectares under cultivation, he added.

The government expects the expansion of oil palm plantations to reduce dependence on imports while creating additional income opportunities for farmers across the State.