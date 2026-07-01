Tripura intensifies school inspections; action taken against negligent staff

Acting on the directive of the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to strengthen academic monitoring and improve the quality of primary education, the School Education Department has intensified inspections across government schools in Tripura.

A high-level inspection team led by Dr. Milind Dharmrao Ramteke, Secretary of the School Education Department, along with Harshita Biswas, Director of Elementary Education, Rudradeep Nath, Deputy Director of Education, and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), has been conducting surprise visits to schools across the state.

According to the Education Department, the inspection drive has covered more than 60 schools across various districts over the past few days. The team is assessing the quality of classroom teaching, students' learning outcomes, classroom management, the overall school environment, and the implementation of key government education programmes.

Special emphasis has been placed on reviewing the implementation of the Nipun Tripura Mission, the PM Poshan scheme, pre-primary education, activity-based teaching methods, student participation in classrooms, and the effective use of teaching-learning materials.

During the inspections, several cases of negligence and administrative irregularities were detected. The department has initiated immediate disciplinary action against the concerned officials. Show-cause notices have been issued to several teachers, while the salaries of some teachers accused of negligence have been temporarily withheld pending further action.

The department has also taken administrative action against one Block Resource Person (BRP) and one Cluster Resource Person (CRP) for dereliction of duty, including the temporary withholding of their salaries. In addition, action has been initiated against Headmasters and teachers who failed to cooperate with inspecting officials or maintain proper coordination during the inspection process. Show-cause notices have also been served to the heads of schools where lapses were found in the management of primary sections.

At the same time, the inspection team has praised schools that demonstrated strong academic performance, effective classroom practices, dedicated teaching, and sustained efforts to improve educational standards. The department said that while recognising good work is essential to motivate educators, strict action against negligence is equally important to ensure accountability.

Officials said the intensified inspection drive follows directions issued by the Chief Minister during a recent review meeting, where school inspections and academic monitoring were identified as top priorities. The Education Department stated that the initiative aims to improve the quality of education, ensure age-appropriate learning for every child, strengthen accountability, and provide sustained academic support to schools through regular monitoring.