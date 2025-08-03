Tripura CM announces completion of first international cricket stadium by December

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on August 3, announced the state’s first international cricket stadium located at Narsinghgarh, Agartala which is expected to be completed by December this year.

Stressing the need to keep politics out of sports, CM Saha said the government is committed to promoting genuine talent and ensuring transparency in selections.

The chief minister made the remarks while inaugurating the K.C. Girls’ School Cricket Ground and launching a celebrity T10 exhibition match between Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) and Bengal Tigers at Kamalpur in Dhalai district.

Calling it a “historic day for Kamalpur,” the chief minister recalled his association with the stadium project during his tenure as the TCA president.

“Back in 2017, when I visited the under-construction stadium, the work was unplanned and chaotic. I had to intervene and push for changes. Today, thanks to the efforts of the present TCA committee, we’ve reached this milestone,” he said.

He strongly criticized the former CPIM-led government for allegedly politicizing cricket and suppressing real talent.

“Many skilled players were sidelined due to political favoritism. Even Ranji selections were influenced by party affiliation. This led to widespread resentment, and the people brought a change in 2018 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he stated.

He added that the present government is focused on meritocracy — not only in sports but across all sectors, including employment.

“We have ensured job appointments based on merit, maintaining complete transparency. In contrast, the opposition continues to spread misinformation using their political networks,” the CM remarked.

He also announced plans to develop more sports infrastructure across the state to nurture local talent.

“Tripura does not lack potential, but structured practice and facilities are essential. Even during the construction of this international stadium, several political hurdles were created. The CPIM was a master at creating problems, and we are now fixing them,” he asserted.

The chief minister concluded by expressing optimism that once the stadium is completed, Tripura will host international matches featuring top-tier players, opening new avenues for young athletes in the state.