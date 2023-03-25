The international flight service from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala is expected to start within the next three months.

Sources from MBB Airport told India Today NE that the international flight services from Agartala to Chittagong in Bangladesh route have already been allotted to Spice Jet airline and in the coming three months they are going to start their operation.

The source further said that MBB airport already received the declaration as a customs airport and the immigration check post is in the pipeline and would soon get permission to start it.

“We have also spent Rs 15 crore for a new Cargo terminal building with modernized technology”, the official said.

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The official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) informed that new airlines are started contacting MBB airport to start operations.

“Among the new airlines, Vistara has approached us to start new flights from Tripura. The existing flights are also contemplating introducing more services from the state. Soon we are going to start an international flight service so that people can travel with a cheap price and can take flights from Agartala to other destinations. At present we are connected with 8 cities directly. If we can build a competitive market definitely the price will decrease and passengers will use airways for travel”, the official said.

He further said that under MBB Airport there are three more airports which are Kailashahar, Kamalpur, and Khowai.

“Though these all are non-functional we have started working on these airports. In Khowai we have started working to construct boundary walls. Tripura government is also working to set up a Greenfield airport in Kailashahar. Project reports have already been done and placed before the centre. At present 34 to 40 flights are operating from Tripura. We are also planning to start new services in the airport. The traffic has also increased in Agartala airport”, he added.