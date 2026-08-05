Tripura introduces AI-Powered School Monitoring system to boost learning outcomes

In a significant move towards technology-driven educational governance, the School Education Department of Tripura has launched an AI-enabled Online School Inspection and Continuous Student Assessment System aimed at improving classroom learning, strengthening accountability and enhancing the quality of education in government schools.

The initiative has been developed under the guidance of School Education Secretary Dr. Milind Ramteke, IAS, and is being implemented under the leadership of Dr. Samit Roy Chowdhury, Director of Elementary Education, Director of Secondary Education and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha.



Integrated with the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), the new digital platform provides a real-time dashboard that enables officials at the State, district and block levels to monitor school inspections, analyse students' learning progress and identify academic gaps requiring immediate intervention. District Magistrates of all eight districts will also have access to the dashboard, allowing them to take timely administrative decisions.

To facilitate smooth implementation, the department will conduct a virtual hands-on training programme for District Education Officers (DEOs), MIS Coordinators and NIPUN Coordinators. Participants will be trained to use district-, block- and school-level analytics for effective planning and monitoring.



The initiative builds on the extensive training conducted in June, when Block Resource Persons (BRPs), Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) and Inspectors of Schools were equipped with the online inspection and assessment modules. These officials are now leading implementation across schools.



According to education department sources, the platform establishes a strong accountability framework by digitally tracking the quality and frequency of school inspections. High-performing officials are expected to be recognised, while those requiring improvement will receive mentoring and professional support.



The Continuous Student Assessment module will generate regular data on students' learning achievements, helping teachers identify children who need additional academic support. Where learning outcomes remain below expected standards over multiple assessment cycles, need-based teacher training programmes may be recommended through SCERT.



Officials believe the AI-driven system will transform academic supervision through evidence-based planning, continuous monitoring and timely corrective measures. With a special focus on strengthening foundational learning, the initiative is expected to improve classroom practices, reinforce institutional accountability and accelerate educational reforms across Tripura, ensuring better learning opportunities for every child.