Tripura introduces common uniform policy for government schools

Tripura has announced a new standardised uniform policy for students in government schools, aiming to promote equality, discipline, and a unified identity across the education system.

The directive, issued by the state government, covers Classes I to XII and outlines three separate uniform categories. All Vidyajyoti Schools will share a common uniform, PM-SHRI Schools will maintain a uniform of their own design, and the remaining government schools will adopt another single pattern and colour scheme.

Four institutions have been exempted from the rule: Shishu Bihar H.S. School, Sukhamoy HS School, and Umakanta Academy in West Tripura district, along with PM-SHRI Radha Kishore Institution in Unakoti district.

The policy will come into full effect from the next academic session. For the current year, schools are permitted to use both old and new uniforms to allow families and institutions time to adjust.

As part of the Samagra Shiksha scheme, students in Classes I to VIII from specific categories receive centrally distributed uniforms. The state has already started providing the newly approved uniforms to these groups, with distribution expected to conclude soon.

The Education Department has directed District Education Officers to oversee implementation. Principals, headmasters, and teachers-in-charge are responsible for enforcing the guidelines, while officials have been instructed to monitor compliance and report progress.

According to the government, the step is designed to reduce disparity among students, foster discipline, and strengthen the collective identity of state-run schools.