Tripura plans superspeciality courses at AGMC, MoU with AIIMS for hospital managemen

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 1, announced that the state government is planning to introduce superspeciality courses at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), further strengthening its academic and healthcare offerings.

Speaking at the 21st foundation day celebration of AGMC, Saha highlighted that the government had successfully implemented postgraduate medical courses and is now ready to take the next step. "We are exploring the introduction of superspeciality courses in AGMC to boost advanced medical education in the state,” he said.

In a significant development, the chief minister also stated that the state is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIIMS, New Delhi, to provide training on hospital management. A team led by AIIMS Director N Srinivas had recently visited GBP Hospital and AGMC and submitted a report on enhancing services. “Based on their inputs, the MoU will soon be finalized to train our doctors in hospital management,” Saha added.

Saha informed that three kidney transplants have already been conducted at the GBP Hospital-AGMC campus, and plans are underway to introduce liver and heart transplant facilities. “This will reduce the need for patients to seek treatment outside the state,” he said.

Additionally, the state government will set up a 100-bed modern eye hospital at Khejurbagan in Agartala. The location has been finalized and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is nearing completion. Funding for the hospital has been provisioned in this year’s budget.

The chief minister also announced that the Agartala Government Dental College (AGDC) is set to introduce postgraduate courses in dentistry soon.