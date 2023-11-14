The District Magistrate of West Tripura, Dr. Vishal Kumar, has initiated an inquiry into a suspected case of fraudulent issuance of Aadhaar Cards and Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificates (PRTC).

The investigation comes in the wake of the discovery that some individuals holding these documents are not actual residents of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Kumar revealed that during a review of Aadhaar Cards and PRTC, discrepancies were uncovered, with some cardholders falsely claiming residency in Tripura. Notably, these individuals were found to be living outside the state, despite providing Tripura addresses on their official documents.

He also said that as West District of Tripura shares a major portion of border with Bangladesh, has also identified some brokers who are engaged in making fake Aadhaar Cards and Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC)

"We have launched an inquiry within the office, conducted by a senior official, to get to the bottom of this matter. If any official or non-official entity is found involved in these activities, strict action will be taken," warned the District Magistrate.

“We have also informed that Police regarding this matter”, said the DM.

Recently the National Investigation Agency has detained 25 Indian touts from different parts of Tripura for involving in human trafficking cases.